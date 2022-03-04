If you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, you probably noticed gas prices up again Thursday — this time, above $4 a gallon at some stations.

The average price per gallon in Rock Island and Moline right now is $3.98.

Just 24 hours prior on Thursday, it was $3.90, eight cents cheaper.

For the state of Illinois as a whole, it’s $4.10, the highest it’s been since 2013.

In Davenport, the average price per gallon jumped ten cents in just one day, going from $3.47 on Thursday to $3.57 on Friday.

The average price per gallon for the state of Iowa itself is currently $3.56, the highest since 2014.

With gas prices so much more expensive in Illinois, specifically, many people living in the state are taking notice and changing where they shop for fuel.

Clay Coyne, a Kewanee resident, travels 45 minutes to Galesburg and back for work every day.

He says that, even though he lives nearly an hour away from Iowa, he occasionally drives to Iowa for cheaper gas.

“Illinois has lost my business at gas stations as much as I can help it,” said Coyne.

Furthermore, Coyne drives a car that requires a higher premium fuel, which costs even more than normal, lower-grade gasoline that most people fill up with.

“There have been times lately where I’ve been like, ‘Do I really need that expensive fuel?'” said Coyne. “The answer is still ‘yes,’ but it definitely hurts my pockets.”

Taking it a step further than people with long commutes, many people who drive for a living are feeling the impact of the higher prices.

Shane Lawrence, a DoorDash driver in the Quad Cities, needs to fuel up multiple times a week.

“Probably every two days,” said Lawrence when asked how often he needs gas for his DoorDash vehicle. “It’s horrible. I’m from the south, and it’s cheaper down there.”

In fact, the rising cost to fill his delivery vehicle’s tank started cutting into his income so much, Lawrence switched vehicles not too long ago.

“At first, it was pretty bad because I had a truck, so I went and bought a new car so it would save on gas,” said Lawrence.

Experts now predict the average price for a gallon of gas will hit $4 nationally in just a few weeks.

It has many, including Lawrence, questioning the future — hoping prices will go back down.

“I don’t know what the world’s coming to right now,” said Lawrence.