High-rise residents evacuated after fire Wednesday night

Firefighters cleared smoke from apartments at Watch Hill Tower Apartments, 3705 9th St, Rock Island, while some residents evacuated their homes shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw residents outside their apartments while fire crews cleared smoke from a fire that started on the 2nd floor, where it was contained. Residents were evacuated from the second floor.

Smoke moved up to the ninth floor and affected several apartments. Our Local 4 News crew saw windows open in several of the upper-story apartments.

There were no injuries. Residents in affected apartments were unable to return until the smoke was cleared, Fire Marshal Greg Marty told Local 4 News.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Wednesday.

