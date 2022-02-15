A Sterling High School cellist has been chosen as Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Young Artist, and will appear as soloist with the orchestra at their family concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Morrison High School auditorium.

Keegan Roddy will play the third movement of the cello concerto by French composer Camille Saint-Saens accompanied by the orchestra.

Keegan is the middle of the five children of Stuart and Joselynne Roddy of Coleta. She is first chair cellist in her high school orchestra and has participated in Illinois All-District and All-State Orchestras. Her cello teachers have included Clinton Symphony musicians Barbara Lauff, Erik Oberg, and Robert Whipple.

The Young Artist Auditions were held in January, and additional award were made to cellist Anna Current, a junior at Clinton High School, and violinist Clara Ashdown, a sophomore at Erie High School. The annual Auditions are open to all high school musicians in the area.

Saturday’s concert has been titled “A Symphonic Menagerie” by conductor Brian Dollinger, and will include the overture to the opera “The Thieving Magpie,” a waltz from the ballet “Swan Lake,” Leroy Anderson’s novelty piece “The Waltzing Cat,” and the entire “Carnival of the Animals” by Saint-Saens, featuring duo-pianists Nadia Wirchnianski and Christine Holmer with the orchestra.

“This is our first trial of the Saturday afternoon time for a family concert,” Symphony Executive Director Robert Whipple said. The annual winter event has previously met with uncertain weather and early darkness. “We hope the earlier time will prove convenient for families,” Whipple said.

Admission to the concert is free to all students. Adult tickets are available at the door for $20, but any adult “brought” by a student is eligible for a $10 ticket. The concert also is included in the orchestra’s season ticket. This is the fifth concert of the symphony’s 68th season.

Additional information for the concert and for the annual Young Artist Auditions is available here or on the symphony’s Facebook page.