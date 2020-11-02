High school closes temporarily because of COVID-19

Rock Island High School will close for two weeks from Nov. 4-Nov. 16, according to a post o the district website.

Because of an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at Rock Island High School and a growing number of high school staff/students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure, Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, is recommending Rock Island High School close for a period of two weeks to quarantine students and staff.

After consulting with the Rock Island County Health Department, it was determined the school will close for two.

Students will report back for blended learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17. During this time, all instruction for all students and staff will be full remote learning, and the high school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in accordance with state health and safety guidelines.

All extracurriculars and activities for Rock Island High School students are suspended through Nov. 16.

All other district schools will stay open and continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal. Rock Island High School students and staff will receive additional information on the website https://rihs.rimsd41.org about the remote learning schedule.

Meal distribution will still be held at the high school during the closure.

The temporary closure is designed to minimize further spread and keep students and staff safe.

If there are any further updates, the district will communicate immediately via Remind, robo-call, and post a notice on the website www.rimsd41.org.