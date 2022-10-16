The Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club and National Honor

Society will hold the annual Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

The public is invited to come and pick out an original clay bowl created and donated by students, faculty and community members, and then sample soups and other food items from local restaurants. All proceeds will benefit the 2022 Student Hunger Drive, a news release says.

Since the program began in 2010, more than $41,000 has been raised for the Student Hunger Drive.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for a family.