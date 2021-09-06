High school holds ribbon cutting for new PE center

Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for for its new PE Facility from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday,



Guests will enter through the main doors at the northwest corner of the PE Facility. Parking is available in the west student lot of Moline High School. The community is invited. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed, a news release says.

The new PE Facility was completed in two phases. Phase I, completed in the fall of 2020, included the new wrestling room, state-of-the-art weight room and equipment, and renovated locker rooms, bathrooms and new commons area for students to gather.

Phase II, the sports center/gymnasium, completed in December of 2020, included a six-lane, 200-meter track, multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, batting cages, and practice areas for track and field.

Students began using the sports center/gymnasium for physical education classes and athletic practices on Jan. 19, 2021, when the district returned to blended, in-person learning.