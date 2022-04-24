The Galesburg High School Student Council will host a glow run/walk on Friday, April 29, from 7-9 p.m.

The start of the run/walk will be at Galesburg High School, 1135 W. Fremont St., Galesburg, a news release says.

Everyone is welcome participate as the student council raises money for the Knox CountyRelay for Life, a division of the American Cancer Society. Registration is $20 for students and $25 for adults, community members, family and friends.

The fee includes a t-shirt, glow paint and jewelry as well as refreshments.There will also be awards for participants who finish first, second and third in each of the nine age groups. Awards will be at 9:15 p.m. at F&M Stadium.

Rain date for the event is Sunday, May 1.