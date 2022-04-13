The annual Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society induction will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School, where 65 senior members will receive $175 scholarships.

The Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society is the only chapter in the country where all of its senior members are awarded scholarships, a news release says. In addition, one chapter member will receive the ninth annual Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award. This award is for $1,100 and is renewable, for a total award of four years ($4,400 total).

Ninety-one juniors and seven first-year seniors also will be inducted during the ceremony.

This is the 33rd year that the MHS National Honor Society Foundation has awarded scholarships.

Harold P. Griffith began the trust for the MHS National Honor Society Foundation. The Griffith family manages the trust and annually donates the funds for the scholarships, and also receives donations from those in the community.

During the induction ceremony, NHS student officers will give speeches on character, scholarship, leadership, and service. NHS members will present a musical performance.

This induction program is open to the public.