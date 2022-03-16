Last week’s demonstration came after Moline High School students reported racial issues in school—specifically after a student reported hearing a school administrator use the N-word. The students claim the administrator was interacting with several African-American teenage boys who were using it.

This incident prompted us to learn more about the history of word and its use. We reached out to a prominent African-American leader in the Quad Cities to get her thoughts. Tracy Singleton has more than 25 years of advocacy for Black people here.

She is executive director at the Lincoln Center in Davenport, which is a Black-founded and Black-led organization.

“In my opinion, it’s not okay so say it…period,” Singleton said Wednesday.

She adds that she is aware of the long-standing complexities of this word—especially within the Black community.

“It is a culture thing, so you may hear Black people saying that to Black people but it’s not okay for you to say it,” said Singleton.

“Regardless of whether you’ve got Black friends, or Black relatives, or you grew up around Black people or grew up in a Black neighborhood, it is not okay.” she said.

The summer of 1619 was the first documented arrival of slaves in the United States, where Africans were referred to using the Spanish and Portuguese words for Black, which is where the N-word comes from.

Since then, the word has seen many changes in the black community. On one hand, it can be seen as insulting, but on the other hand, it has been popularized as a term of endearment for Black people.

But for those who do not identify as African American….

“It’s just not OK for anyone outside the race to feel like they’re OK to say this,” said Singleton.

She applauded the students of Moline High School for their advocacy displayed last Friday.

“More people need to stand up like those students did at Moline,” she says.

Singleton says she thinks one solution to eliminating this divisive language is transparency.

“We have to be brave enough and confident in who we are to call people out who are saying these microaggressions and passive aggressive statements, because if you don’t say anything, they’re going to think it’s OK.”