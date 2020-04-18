High School Senior reacts to school year shutdown

1  of  6
High school seniors around the Quad Cities officially ended their careers on campus after the decision to keep them closed until the fall.

We spoke with a senior after he found that out today. He thinks it’s the right decision, though he admits he misses his friends. But, he made some memories with his classmates during the shutdown.

“Though we can’t always see each other, we’re always able to connect over the internet or over social media,” Evin Ersan, a Pleasant Valley senior said. “Really have some great experiences coming together coming together and donating to the health organizations and making sure everybody’s safe and sound at home so that’s been a very good experience for me.”

Ersan says he hopes he will have a virtual graduation ceremony.

