High school sets homecoming events for Friday

The Rock Island High School Homecoming events are set for Friday.

Homecoming assembly will be 1:30 p.m. at RIHS stadium, where there will be activities and the king and queen announcement.

The Homecoming parade will start at 3:30 p.m. and the procession begins at 24th Street and 18th Avenue, then heads south on 24th Street and then goes west on 25th Avenue to the high school.

The Rock Island Rocks sophomore and varsity teams will play the United Township Panthers. Freshman kickoff is 5 p.m. and varsity kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The homecoming court will be presented about 6:45 p.m.

King candidates are Marieon Anderson, Adrian Zetina, Aoci Bernard, Xander George, Amarion Nimmers, Eli Reese, Jacob Rohwer, Eli Boeye, Zachary Beckman, Drew Jarding. Queen candidates are Emily Allison, Mallory Day, Uda Kimba, Eliza Aleman, Imari McDuffy, Arianna McRae, Kelly Canning, Bella Allison, Ella Munday, Kyi Man.