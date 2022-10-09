

The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive.

This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and

non-perishable donations as possible.

Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise as many donations as possible, the Bettendorf High School Student Council has community events planned throughout October and November. Those events include:

Friday, Oct. 11, 6-9 pm: Silent Auction at the Senior Night Football game at TouVelle Stadium, with baskets from local businesses and gift cards.

Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 pm: Harvest Festival in the high school gymnasium, arts and crafts activities for students and community members.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 am – Noon: Bettendorf neighborhood door-to-door canvassing for collections

To find online options to contribute, visit here.