The Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Teens for Tomorrow (T4T) program is helping kids get a head start on making an impact on the area early. This year, they set a record for program grantmaking by awarding $38,000 to eight local nonprofits.

“We let the students lead the way,” said Kaleigh Trammell, Community Foundation grantmaking specialist, “and this year they were determined to make a big splash.” With the support of the Community Foundation’s development staff, these exceptional young philanthropists raised $28,000 in addition to their annual $10,000 grantmaking budget by working with local donors. The students decide on specific areas of need in the area every year. This year’s priority areas cover important societal issues, including domestic violence and abuse prevention, food security, homelessness and immigration support.

The Community Foundation’s T4T program offers a safe space for idea-sharing and creative collaboration between students. After a nine-month period of proposal reviews, site visits, interviews and fundraising, the students chose eight grant recipients who are working to address the prioritized local issues.

“There’s never a right answer,” said Nathan Musal, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School. “It’s all trade-offs.” Musal and other students from area high schools weighed the trade-offs and decided that focusing on unrestricted operational grants, rather than funding specific projects, would have the biggest impact. “These organizations know better than we do where their need is and how to use these funds. We chose to put the final decisions in their hands.”

A highlight for Trammell was when the students were making “happy calls” to inform grant recipients of their selection. The students could see firsthand how all their hard work and dedication could make a noticeable impact in their community. “Philanthropic work doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Trammell said. “It’s really about building these personal types of connections.”

Now in its 20th year, T4T supports young philanthropists as they continue to step out of their comfort zones, take on challenges and enjoy the work along the way. “These students are building a brighter future and forming a generation of generous leaders who recognize their ability to shape the world for the better,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, Community Foundation president and CEO.

“Going into this, I was an average person who recognized a need,” Musal said, “but now that I’ve seen what a difference these nonprofits make, I intend to remain involved in helping our community in the future. It’s something I view as essential to being a good citizen—helping out and doing what you can.”

These nonprofits received Teens for Tomorrow funding this year:

Christian Care, to provide support to the Community Meal Site Program—$2,500

Family Resources, Inc., to maintain sheltering and housing initiatives—$10,000

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., to fund housing stability—$1,500

NEST Café, to support ongoing operation—$7,000

One Eighty, for sustaining the Hope Center Food Pantry—$2,500

St. Anthony Church, to preserve the mission of the McAnthony Window Program—$2,000

Tapestry Farms, to grow the social services program—$2,500

World Relief Quad Cities, to advance ongoing relief efforts—$10,000

Donations to the Teens for Tomorrow endowment fund support the program’s grantmaking and continued operations. Contributions can be made here.