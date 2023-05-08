More than 70 Quad-City high school students are set to accept apprenticeships with local employers at a signing day event.

On May 10, high school students from across the area will sign to express their commitment to become an apprentice at 15 employers in 7 different fields of work. Much like a sports signing day, each student will be signing their apprenticeship intention with their future employer. According to a release from Quad Cities Chamber, students from the following school districts will be participating:

The following will be accepting students:

Businesses:

  • ArcFlash Weld Solutions
  • Bowe Knife
  • Bowe Machine Co
  • Davenport Electric
  • Elliott Aviation
  • George Evans Corporation
  • John Deere
  • John Deere Davenport Works
  • John Deere Global IT
  • John Deere Harvester
  • Kunes Ford of East Moline
  • McLaughlin Body Company
  • MEDIC
  • Sivyer Steel
  • UnityPoint Health

Programs:

  • Airframe Mechanic
  • Auto Body
  • Auto Mechanic
  • Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)
  • Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
  • IT Software Engineer
  • Welder

The High School Apprenticeship Signing Day event is Wednesday, May 10, 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open for students, families and employers at 3:30 p.m.

The following are scheduled to appear:

• Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher
• Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO, Quad Cities Chamber
• Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
• Travis Turner, General Manager, Eckhart
• Clayton Shelton, graduate of Pleasant Valley High School Registered High School Apprenticeship program
• T.J. Schneckloth, Superintendent, Davenport Community Schools and Dr. Matt DeBaene, Assistant Superintendent, Moline – Coal Valley School District #40 – announce students / signing ceremony
• Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms