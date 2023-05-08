More than 70 Quad-City high school students are set to accept apprenticeships with local employers at a signing day event.

On May 10, high school students from across the area will sign to express their commitment to become an apprentice at 15 employers in 7 different fields of work. Much like a sports signing day, each student will be signing their apprenticeship intention with their future employer. According to a release from Quad Cities Chamber, students from the following school districts will be participating:

The following will be accepting students:

Businesses:

ArcFlash Weld Solutions

Bowe Knife

Bowe Machine Co

Davenport Electric

Elliott Aviation

George Evans Corporation

John Deere

John Deere Davenport Works

John Deere Global IT

John Deere Harvester

Kunes Ford of East Moline

McLaughlin Body Company

MEDIC

Sivyer Steel

UnityPoint Health

Programs:

Airframe Mechanic

Auto Body

Auto Mechanic

Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

IT Software Engineer

Welder

The High School Apprenticeship Signing Day event is Wednesday, May 10, 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open for students, families and employers at 3:30 p.m.

The following are scheduled to appear:

• Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher

• Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO, Quad Cities Chamber

• Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

• Travis Turner, General Manager, Eckhart

• Clayton Shelton, graduate of Pleasant Valley High School Registered High School Apprenticeship program

• T.J. Schneckloth, Superintendent, Davenport Community Schools and Dr. Matt DeBaene, Assistant Superintendent, Moline – Coal Valley School District #40 – announce students / signing ceremony

• Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms