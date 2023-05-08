More than 70 Quad-City high school students are set to accept apprenticeships with local employers at a signing day event.
On May 10, high school students from across the area will sign to express their commitment to become an apprentice at 15 employers in 7 different fields of work. Much like a sports signing day, each student will be signing their apprenticeship intention with their future employer. According to a release from Quad Cities Chamber, students from the following school districts will be participating:
- Bettendorf Community School District
- Calamus-Wheatland Community School District
- Davenport Community School District
- Moline – Coal Valley School District #40
- North Scott Community School District
- Pleasant Valley Community School District
- Rock Island – Milan School District #41
- Sherrard Community Unit School District #200
- United Township School District #30
The following will be accepting students:
Businesses:
- ArcFlash Weld Solutions
- Bowe Knife
- Bowe Machine Co
- Davenport Electric
- Elliott Aviation
- George Evans Corporation
- John Deere
- John Deere Davenport Works
- John Deere Global IT
- John Deere Harvester
- Kunes Ford of East Moline
- McLaughlin Body Company
- MEDIC
- Sivyer Steel
- UnityPoint Health
Programs:
- Airframe Mechanic
- Auto Body
- Auto Mechanic
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- IT Software Engineer
- Welder
The High School Apprenticeship Signing Day event is Wednesday, May 10, 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open for students, families and employers at 3:30 p.m.
The following are scheduled to appear:
• Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher
• Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO, Quad Cities Chamber
• Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
• Travis Turner, General Manager, Eckhart
• Clayton Shelton, graduate of Pleasant Valley High School Registered High School Apprenticeship program
• T.J. Schneckloth, Superintendent, Davenport Community Schools and Dr. Matt DeBaene, Assistant Superintendent, Moline – Coal Valley School District #40 – announce students / signing ceremony
• Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms