Bettendorf High School students will compete from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, with their peers from Pleasant Valley, North Scott, Riverdale and Moline schools in a trebuchet contest, according to a news release.

Each team’s challenge will be to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently. The trebuchets will toss large raw eggs at targets 75 feet, 100 feet and 125 feet away. Points will also be given for the longest toss.

A point system has been calculated for different points awarded for closer ranges. The ultimate goal is to hit the bull’s-eye. Other points will be awarded for design presentations judged by Quad City engineers.

The competition will be at Bettendorf High School.

Each of the 22-plus student teams will be given four shots at each target using raw large eggs. Three of the four will be counted as scoring shots. Each team has 30 minutes to complete their effort. The scoring: Bull’s eye -10 points, 10-foot circle – 8 points, 20-foot circle – 6 points, 30-foot circle -3 points. Trophies will be awarded for the top three point-getters, most innovative design, as well as longest toss.

In addition to the event, teams will throw for distance after the target shots. Each team will have two chances for bragging rights of the longest throw of the day.

The event is free and open to the public. Ten to 12 Quad City engineers will be the judges.

This is one of the three events sponsored by the Quad City Engineering and Science Council. The school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.