The Bettendorf High School Class of 2022 is hosting its second Bett Maker’s Market this month.

Explore what 15 vendors have to offer 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the gym of the high school, located at 3333 18th St.

Crafts, homemade goods, clothing, holiday décor and more will be available for purchase.

Hot chocolate will be served during the event.

Donations will be accepted for this year’s prom.