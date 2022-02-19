Alleman High School is welcoming back two student athletes after they return home from competing in a state tournament.

A celebration for wrestlers Dalton Nimrick and Charlie Jagusah will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Don Morris Gym on Alleman’s campus 1103 40th St., Rock Island.

Both students are currently competing at the IHSA State Wrestling Final Tournament in Champaign.

“On their return, all Alleman Pioneers, alumni, fans and friends are invited to gather in Morris

Gym to celebrate their successful competition!” a news release says.