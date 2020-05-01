Highest amount of cases in a single-day in both Illinois and Iowa

On the day that both states make some changes with the restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois and Iowa both report the highest number of positive cases in a single-day on Friday.

Illinois had 3137 newly reported cases, bringing the total to 56,055. Iowa added 740 cases to raise its total to 7,885.

Illinois also reported 105 deaths related to COVID-19, including a woman in her 90s from Whiteside County, for a total of 2,457.

Iowa had a total number of 170 deaths after 8 more were announced. A middle aged adult in Scott County and an older adult and elderly adult in Muscatine County were among Iowa’s 8 reported deaths.

Rock Island County had the most new cases in the local area with 13 reported on Friday. 22 patients of the 448 cases in the county are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A male child younger than 1 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

Other counties in Illinois reporting new cases include Warren County with 9 new cases, bringing the county total to 71.

The new cases in Warren County are:

4 females aged 20-40

1 female aged 40-60

1 female aged 60-80

1 male 10-20

2 males 60-80

Henry County in Illinois reported 4 new cases for a total of 51. The county didn’t release any more information about the cases.

In the local Iowa counties, Muscatine County had the highest number of reported cases with 10. The county now has 346 total cases with 161 of those reported to have recovered.

There were 4 new cases in Scott County for a total of 230. 182 individuals in the county have recovered.

Dubuque and Louisa County were the only other Iowa counties to have significant number of positive cases reported. Dubuque had 7 for a total of 109 and 21 confirmed recovered. Louisa County added 5 more cases giving the county 274 in total and 145 cases recovered.

For the latest numbers of cases in the area, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Iowa & Illinois webpage.

Or for the latest numbers from the states, visit either the Illinois Department of Public Health webpage or the COVID-19 in Iowa webpage.