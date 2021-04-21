Highest volume of travelers pass through Quad Cities Airport since last March

The Quad Cities International Airport had the highest volume of passengers pass through its gates in March 2021 since March 2020.

Airport travel was assisted by airlines restoring routes and additional spring break service to add about 12,000 passengers from the previous month.

While the number is a 46% decline from 2019, it is an improvement from the 56% to 60% decline that was the norm in the past several months.

“All indications have pointed toward a pent-up demand for travel and we’re seeing the evidence of that here,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “The continued roll-out of the vaccine and loosening restrictions are contributing factors, instilling confidence in people who are ready to travel again.”

The four airlines that serve the Quad Cities International Airport, just like all the airlines, are each taking a unique approach to restore services:

American Airlines: Did not suspend routes to Chicago O’Hare or Dallas-Fort Worth, only decreasing frequency while traffic was low.

Did not suspend routes to Chicago O’Hare or Dallas-Fort Worth, only decreasing frequency while traffic was low. Allegiant Air: Has gained a stronger market share in the past year. Exclusively for March, added two extra days of flights to Orlando-Sanford to the existing Thursday/Sunday schedule to meet spring break travel demand.

Has gained a stronger market share in the past year. Exclusively for March, added two extra days of flights to Orlando-Sanford to the existing Thursday/Sunday schedule to meet spring break travel demand. Delta Air Lines: Kept its nonstop service to Atlanta and suspended service to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Detroit. Delta recently announced it would begin selling middle seats on May 1.

Kept its nonstop service to Atlanta and suspended service to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Detroit. Delta recently announced it would begin selling middle seats on May 1. United Airlines: Kept service to Chicago but suspended service to Denver and restored it on February 11. The company used bookings to gauge interest and determine timing for restoration of service.

“Our recent announcement that we are embarking on a major terminal renovation will be an important tool in our toolkit as we continue discussions with airlines about restoring and adding service,” said Leischner. “While we can’t buy new service or airlines, we can work to make our airport and our region as attractive as possible.”

COVID-19 safety measures are still in place at the airport. Face coverings are required in the terminal.