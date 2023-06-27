An inmate from a Galesburg correctional facility has been found guilty after he was accused of assaulting a correctional officer.

According to a news release from Jeremy Karlin, Knox County State’s Attorney, William Brown, an inmate at Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, was convicted of aggravated battery, a class 2 felony, after a bench trial on June 26. During the trial, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office presented evidence that showed that Brown assaulted a correctional officer while she was performing her duties within a housing wing on June 19, 2022. According to the release, Brown forcefully grabbed the officer, causing her to fall to the ground. Another inmate intervened, positioning himself between Brown and the officer, allowing her to escape the housing wing and get help.

The conviction typically carries a sentence of three to seven years in the Department of Corrections. Due to Brown’s eligibility for an extended term sentence, he faces a maximum of 14 additional years. This sentence will be served consecutively to the sentences Brown is currently serving.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place in August.