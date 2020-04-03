Hillsdale bar owner charged for violation of closure and reckless conduct

1  of  5
Rock Island County Sheriff car

The owner of the Country Pub and Grill (formerly “Jammerz”) in Hillsdale, Ill. is being charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office for violation of the Illinois Department of Public Health closure order and reckless conduct following an incident on March 27.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a car accident involving a drunk driver. Their investigation led them to the Country Pub and Grill, where upon arrival, they found several cars in the parking lot. When deputies entered the bar, several people attempted to hide under the tables.

Deputies located the owner of the bar, Stanley R. Farrow, Jr, and told him he was in violation of the local closure order that required him to stop any on-site beverage consumption or sales.

Shortly after the deputies left the bar, they responded to another accident involving an impaired driver, who was identified as a person who had earlier been inside the Country Pub and Grill.

After reviewing the information and circumstances of the incident, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office decided to charge Farrow because of his blatant disregard of the order meant to keep the community safe.

