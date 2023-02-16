The Hilltop Campus Village Board of Directors seeks a new executive director, according to a news release.

Those interested can submit resumes with cover letters online before March 3 to cheryl@hilltopcampusvillage.org. For details, visit here.

Responsibilities

The position of executive director is a full-time paid position employed by the Hilltop Campus Village Inc., a non-profit organization. The executive director reports directly to the HCV Board of Directors and works independently as the HCV representative to oversee operations, providce leadership, and implement policies and programs.

The executive director will serve as the liaison to organizational partners of the HCV mission, including but not limited to the City of Davenport mayor and city council, the Department of Planning and Economic Development, Department of Public Works, and the Police Department along with local community and social organizations focusing on community advocacy and commercial revitalization.

