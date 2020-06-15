Hilltop Campus Village begins arts mural contest

Artists are encouraged to submit proposals for the designing and painting of murals on selected exterior walls along the Harrison Street Corridor in the Hilltop Campus Village.

The project is part of the “Greening of the Corridor” aimed at making Harrison Street more attractive and inviting to residents, merchants and visitors. The Hilltop Business Association is partnering in the effort, providing a $500 cash prize to the winning proposal upon completion.

“This is something we have been wanting to do for a few years now”, said Kelly Wallace of the Hilltop Business Association. “Now existing property owners have given permission to help make it a reality, and we are pleased to partner with the Hilltop Campus Village on it.”

“Our design committee has been seeking good locations for some time, asking owners for permission and exploring thematic concepts,” Director of the Hilltop Campus Village district Scott Tunnicliff agreed. “There are a number of really talented artists in and around our district, and hopefully will take advantage of the opportunity.”

The request for proposal specifies that the theme be botanical in nature.

“We wanted something that is symbolic of nurturing sustained growth,” said Wallace. “Beyond that the canvas is open, awaiting the imagination and talent we know is out there.”

The deadline for submission is July 9 and winners will be announced at a public ceremony on July 30.