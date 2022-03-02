If you don’t think ballet, Black, hip and hip-hop can be used in the same sentence, you haven’t seen the Hiplet Ballerinas.

That can change this Saturday night.

Chicago Multicultural Dance Center’s select Hiplet Ballerina Company has been in residence this week through Quad City Arts’ 2021-2022 Visiting Artist Series. Their full-length public performance will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University, 518 Locust St., Davenport.

This must-see show fuses classical pointe technique with urban dance, fueled by inclusivity, modern movement, and Instagram-ready style, according to a Quad City Arts release.

Hiplet Ballet videos have been viewed online over 1 billion times.

Hiplet Ballerinas first found fame in 2016 when their videos went viral on Buzzfeed, Good Morning America, and The Huffington Post. Since then, they’ve traveled the world performing in Paris Fashion Week, at half-time shows for the NBA, in Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year’s Day Parade, and more.

Hiplet fuses classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles that are rooted in communities of color. It was specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all, by mixing it with current popular songs that will be familiar to audiences who don’t normally attend ballet performances, according to their bio.

Performances may incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe — all while showcasing audiences will recognize from Black Violin to Beyonce. After features on Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post, the new art form went viral in spring 2016 and has now amassed over a billion views.

Hiplet Ballerina Company is a program of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center.

During their time in the QC, Hiplet will visit 10 elementary schools, a junior high, and a high school, bringing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements, and struts against popular music to QC school audiences. This educational residency of Hiplet Ballet is sponsored by David and Peg Iglehart.

​

Tickets for the SAU show are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/faculty, $10 for children (under 18), and can be purchased online HERE or at the door. For more information, call the Galvin box office at 563-333-6251.