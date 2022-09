The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Project NOW and the Moline Public Library have partnered up to help bridge literacy.

The Hispanic Chamber and Project NOW block party is a kid-friendly event to encourage impact and investment within the community. Check out local vendors while you enjoy free books, free tacos, bounce houses and arts and crafts for the whole crew. Join the fun Thursday, September 22, 3:30 p.m. at 709 4th Ave., Moline.

