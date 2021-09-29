Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers become young entrepreneurs, owners of popular breakfast burrito food truck

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Local 4 News by introducing you to two brothers who are young entrepreneurs.

The Juarez brothers have their own DJ business and, about a year ago, they opened a food truck.

When going to Café Luci for a breakfast burrito, you’ll be greeted with a warm smile from one of the Juarez brothers.

The brothers started selling the burritos during the pandemic with the help of their family.

“My mom … she really is our secret weapon. She’s a monster in the kitchen,” said Eric. “All of the recipes are hers. We help with the heavy lifting, the chopping, the prepping and she just comes in and puts her magic touches to it.”

They opened Cafe Luci in 2020, braving the pandemic that’s hurt so many restaurants, amazed at the support they’ve had since the beginning.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a heck of ride, and we’re very grateful for the community; for the people,” said Emmanuel.

The Juarez brothers also own Prestige Productions, which is a DJ company, and have partnered up with TBK Bank and created the 1- A Networking Group with the goal of having a community network.