Historian cooks up presentation on Betty Crocker

Long before Martha Stewart, there was Betty Crocker.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 24, the Bettendorf Public Library will host exclusive access to “Community Connections: Betty Crocker – Her Cookbook That Changed How America Cooks.”

Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., will highlight the history of Betty Crocker and her famous “Picture Cook Book.” No registration is required for the event, which is free because of the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

“Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book” first hit shelves in 1950 and has sold more than 75 million copies. Created in 1921 by a flour company, “Betty Crocker” became the most famous and trusted advisor to American cooks.

The illustrated lecture will explore how Betty Crocker was invented, why her cookbook has endured, and what makes her so iconic.

Goddard is an award-winning actress and scholar who has presented history programs for more than 10 years. She earned a doctoral degree from Northwestern University specializing in American studies and United States history, and also has a master’s degree in theater.

The recorded video will be available for viewing for two weeks. Links will be available on the library’s social media accounts and website at https://tinyurl.com/yaseo86a

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.