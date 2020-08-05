Historian to perform as Elizabeth Cady Stanton during free virtual centennial celebration of 19th Amendment

In recognition of the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a historical performance on Wednesday, August 26.

Historian Laura F. Keyes will perform as suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in a live virtual presentation, beginning at 7 p.m. via GoToMeeting.

Keyes is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a master’s degree in library studies. She is also a lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters.

“Elizabeth Cady Stanton fought for equal rights for women for over 50 years. Upon her death in 1902, she left behind a legacy of her crusade for female equality and writings that would inspire feminists for over a century to come,” said the library in a press release. “Laura Keyes will bring Mrs. Stanton to life as she shares a window into 1866, when the Civil War had ended, but the battle for women’s suffrage had just begun.”

The presentation is free of charge and was made possible by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Registration is required and can be made here or by calling 563-344-4179.

After registering, participants will receive an email with the GoToMeeting login information the day before the event.

