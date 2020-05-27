Breaking News
21 Iowans dead: New 24-hour high for COVID-19
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ news conference COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Historic Bishop Hill reopening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Looking to get away for a day? Then you’re in luck as historic Bishop Hill will reopen on May 29.

The stores, restaurants, and museums will all be available for visitors to explore, including the Colony Store, VASA National Archives, Sweet Annie’s Primitives, Prairie Arts Center, Entwined, Twisted by Design, and the Krans Kafe.

Bishop Hill’s four restaurants will have either curbside delivery or outdoor seating available.

For more information about Bishop Hill, visit their website, call (309) 927-3899, or email here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss