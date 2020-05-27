Historic Bishop Hill reopening

Looking to get away for a day? Then you’re in luck as historic Bishop Hill will reopen on May 29.

The stores, restaurants, and museums will all be available for visitors to explore, including the Colony Store, VASA National Archives, Sweet Annie’s Primitives, Prairie Arts Center, Entwined, Twisted by Design, and the Krans Kafe.

Bishop Hill’s four restaurants will have either curbside delivery or outdoor seating available.

For more information about Bishop Hill, visit their website, call (309) 927-3899, or email here.