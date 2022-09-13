The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street).

The Butterworth Center at 1105 8th St., Moline, was built in 1892.

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Deere-Wiman House, the residence built by Charles Deere in 1872, a series of special free community events will be offered by the William Butterworth Foundation. They are:

Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.: Evenings at Butterworth Center, author talk.

at 7 p.m.: Evenings at Butterworth Center, author talk. Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.: Porch Party – Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House.

from noon to 5 p.m.: Porch Party – Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House. Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.: Music at Butterworth Center.

In 1872, John Deere’s son, Charles, built the Deere-Wiman House for his wife, Mary Little Dickinson Deere, and their daughters, Anna and Katherine, born in 1864 and 1866, respectively. The family named their Swiss Villa style residence Overlook because of its desirable hilltop location above the growing city of Moline, according to the website for the two 19th-century mansions.

In the late 1800s, Deere-Wiman House was originally Victorian in architecture. However, after a fire in 1899 caused extensive damage, its roofline was changed. Overlook served as home to four generations of Deere descendants. After the death of Mrs. Pattie Southall Wiman in 1976, it was donated for public use.

First, on Sept. 15 at Butterworth, well-known John Deere archivist and best-selling author Neil Dahlstrom presents Tractor Wars, based on his best-selling third book, Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture. Hear how these agricultural giants competed from 1908 to 1928, in the face of a world war and an economic depression, to introduce a tractor to revolutionize farming. Lights refreshments follow the program.

Next, on Sept. 18, the public is invited to the annual Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House. A full afternoon of fun activities is planned—both indoors and outdoors—to appeal to all ages.

Among the highlights are a tour of the 275-foot long tunnel at Butterworth Center, the first 11th Avenue Food Truck Festival featuring festive and spicy cuisines, historic preservation experts on hand to answer questions, and live music throughout the sites. This day of family-oriented activities celebrates the culture and diversity of the Quad Cities.

Son Monarcas, a Chicago-based fusion group, will be a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist.

Last, on Sept. 20, Butterworth Center presents Son Monarcas, a Chicago-based Latin Folk Fusion ensemble led by Mercedes Inez Martinez and Irekani Ferreyra. This talented and popular group leads audiences on a musical journey of rhythms and sounds from the U.S to Latin America, according to the event release.

They specialize in fusing indie soul and traditional son and cumbia stylings. Light refreshments follow the program. Son Monarcas is part of the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series.

All events are funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman. There is no charge for admission.

For more information, call 309-743-2701, or click HERE.