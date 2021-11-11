Historic Downtown Muscatine to hold Holiday Open House on Sunday

Like downtown Moline is doing Friday and Saturday with its annual Holiday Hop, you can kick off the holiday shopping season in downtown Muscatine with the Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.
Enjoy store specials and entertainment at the following participating merchants —
- Black Pearl Craft Coffee & Espresso: Open 7 a.m. — 4 p.m., $50 Gift Card Drawing for Black Pearl.
- Contrary Brewing: 20% off gift cards and live music from Monica Austin playing 2 p.m. — 5 p.m.
- Creations by Oz: In-store specials, Hanna’s OzSome Treats, and Honey Wine during open house. Open all Sundays during the holiday season noon — 4 p.m.
- Feather Your Nest Interiors: First 30 customers that spend $50 in-store will receive a free gift. Customers that spend $150 in-store will be entered in a drawing for a piece of artwork.
- Flipped Out Furniture: Cookies & Hot Cocoa Bar, Kicking Off the Holiday Season of being open on Sunday the 14th until Sunday after Christmas.
- Fresh Home & Lifestyle Market: In-store specials & refreshments.
- GMCCI Pop-Up Shop: Open during the Holiday Open House. Learn about our #MakeItMuscatine gift cards.
- Meg’s Vintage Collective: In-store specials, entertainment, & giveaway of a holiday door hanger.
- Musser Public Library: Open normal hours.
- Pearl City Popcorn: Open normal business hours
- Port City Underground: Open 11 a.m. — 2 p.m., 1/2 off all dine-in pizzas. Limited Quantity Buy $50 in gift cards, get one promotional $50 gift card free. 2 p.m. — 5 p.m., a special Skinny’s BBQ Bloody Mary collaboration.
- Raven’s Pampered Pet Salon: Toys & Treats for Dogs, Demo Walkthrough of a Pet Groomer and Your Pet’s Experience. Drawing for Free Grooming (Haircut, Bath, Brush Out, De-Shed, Nail Trim, Etc.) – only for current clients (pets need vaccine records to enter).
- RED&LEE Vintage: In-store specials. Open Sundays through Christmas.
- Salon Incognito: In-Store specials including 40% off hot tools; Enter to win free hair color for a year with every $25 gift card purchased; Raffle for a gift basket; Davines, EVO & Comfort Zone holiday gift boxes will be available for purchase.
- Sunrise Galleries: 5-year anniversary celebration! $5 Art, Muscatine Themed Gifts, Fall/Thanksgiving Photo Contest Exhibit.
- The Gift Gallery: Bring in a non-perishable food item and receive 20% off! (excludes Isabel Bloom & consignment), also offering refreshments.
- The HallTree Boutique: In-Store Specials & Refreshments.
- The Pearl: Happy Hour all day long! $6 martinis.
- The Pointy End Pawn: Custom fitted leather sheath comes with all Damascus knives, folders and axes included in the price.
- Tiny’s Tunes: Open during the Holiday Open House.
- Uncommon Style: Grab Bag for Discounts 10% – 50%.
- Urban Farmhouse: In-Store Specials.
- Waffle & Pancake House: For every $50 gift card purchased, receive a $10 gift card! Hot chocolate for sale. Open normal hours for dining from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and until 4 p.m. for gift cards.