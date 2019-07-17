Historic HESCO barrier breach: How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it happened

Study finds rain, wet pavement and sand seepage led barrier to slide, catch and roll

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USAC) released their findings on what caused Davenport’s barrier breach back in April.

The investigation took two months.

Water broke through the HESCO barriers in Downtown Davenport on April 30th.

Davenport city officials asked USAC to review the failure.

Engineers inspected the site on May 13th.

They say they tested different barrier loading options and none of them resulted in a failure.

They say it was all a series of unfortunate events that caused the barrier to lose friction and slide that day.

“We don’t think this possibly would’ve happened other than things like rainfall, wet pavement, loss of sand in the HESCOs that reduced essentially the resisting force for the wall against the water,” says Matt Stewart of USAC.

“Due to some of those extenuating circumstances, the HESCO basket started to slide. And once it slid, it caught and it rolled.”

The Army Corps recommends seven things city officials can do to reduce the risk of a barrier break:

Ensure that plastic sheeting is installed under the baskets only 6 to 12 inches on the river side and verify before filling barrier baskets with sand to minimize potential for sliding. To reduce the risk of slipping, add a second horizontal layer parallel to the temporary barrier baskets between Perry Street and Bechtel Park. The baskets will be properly pinned in, and sand will be added as necessary depending on river conditions. At forecasted river levels above 20 ft, install a layer of temporary flood barrier baskets on top of the two deep setup between Perry Street and Bechtel Park. This will achieve a two high, two wide (L-shaped) deployment of barrier baskets to provide protection up to approximately 24 feet – condition dependent. Develop an emergency communications and meeting strategy specifically for properties located in the flood plain being protected by temporary flood barriers. More structured annual training for employees on flood wall installation, pump operations and flood watch duties. Review of flood wall installation by manufacturer. Remove the median planter boxes on River Drive between Perry Street and Iowa Street to allow sufficient spacing for improved temporary flood barrier setup and tear-down.

