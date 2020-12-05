Historic Musser-McColm mansion is picture-perfect family photo setting

The historic Musser-McColm mansion in Muscatine is decorated for Christmas. Instead of an event this year, families can take family photos in the library of the historic mansion, with the fully-decorated front parlor as a backdrop, a news release says.

During their visit, families can pick up a holiday take and make bag with several projects and a do-it-yourself Noon Year’s Eve party in a bag.

During the photo appointment, families can also enjoy holiday music from the Regina Orchestral Music box built in 1889. Before leaving, they can see the exhibition “Till Death: Wedding & Mourning Traditions”, on display in the Stanley Gallery through Jan. 12.

Appointments are necessary in order to minimize the number of families in the facility. Reservations can be made on the top of the hour and on the half hour during our open hours on the days listed below

Admission is free. Group size is limited to six people. Masks are required in the building but not for sitting for photos.

Families must bring their own cameras. To make a reservation, call 563-263-8282 for these times:

Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 15-18: 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 12-13: 1-3:30 p.m.



Visit www.muscatineartcenter.org for more information about programs and events. Contact Katy, program coordinator, for more information about events, at 563-263-8282 or by email at kloos@muscatineiowa.gov