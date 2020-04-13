Historic number of more than 500,000 unemployment claims filed in Illinois

Illinois has received 513,173 initial unemployment claims from March 1st through April 4th, Gov. Pritzker announced on Monday.

This is the largest number of unemployment claims ever filed over any five-week period in the history of Illinois. This is also greater than the total number of initial claims for the complete 2019, (489,831), according to the governor.

“So many families are hurting at a scale this country hasn’t seen ever in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said during Monday’s daily briefing.

The governor pointed inefficiency of the computer system currently in use to process unemployment claims.

“..it (computer system) was built with the idea that unemployment would never really exceed what we saw in 2008 and 2009. But today we are seeing five times that number of claims,” he added.

Among other updates on the unemployment claims, the governor recognized the efforts of the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) employees “who have worked 6500 hours beyond their normal work days.”

The department has so far processed and paid over 270,000 new claims totaling $200,000 million in unemployment claims

IDES has also brought back its recently retired employees who are working from home for their safety.

Other updates in IDES include:

Increase in phone capacity by 40%

Extension of daily call center hours

Establishment of outside call centers with an additional 200 agents, all from Illinois, who will assist in application and certification process

Updates in IDES website such as decrease in load times

Easing eligibility requirements

Through the Federal Care Act, Illinois will also provide an additional $600 federally funded benefits each week to anyone who is entitled to regular state unemployment benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is available for weeks beginning on or after March 29th and continuing through the week ending July 25th.