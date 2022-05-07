May is National Preservation Month and in celebration of the efforts to preserve Muscatine history, three Historic Preservation Awards will be presented by the City of Muscatine Historic Preservation Committee. The winners will be honored during a reception from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Muscatine Art Center, a news release says.

The reception will offer a screening of historic properties in Muscatine and recognition of community members committed to preserving historic buildings. The event is free and open to the public.

Commercial Rehabilitation Award

The Commercial Rehabilitation Award will be presented to Alyshea Gow, owner of Feather Your Nest Interiors, for the restoration of a commercial building located at 106 East 2nd Street.

Feather Your Nest Interiors (contributed photo.)

Residential Rehabilitation Award

The Residential Rehabilitation Award will be presented to Dennis and May Palmer for their restoration of the private residence at 1007 Cedar Street.

1007 Cedar Street (contributed photo.)

Leadership-Stewardship Award

The Historic Preservation Leadership-Stewardship Award will be presented to Brad and Rachel Roeth in recognition of their preservation efforts at several historic locations in Muscatine.

Special Recognition

A Special Recognition will be presented in recognition of the 140th Anniversary of Blackwell House, currently owned by Mark and Christine Post at 206 Cherry Street.

206 Cherry Street (contributed photo.)

The Historic Preservation Commission sent out a request for award nominations in April. Nominations needed to include the property owner’s name and address as well as a description of the type of work completed.

Owners were allowed to nominate their own property and/or work, or individuals were able to nominate properties that they knew about. The work should have focused on retaining the historic integrity of the property and have been completed in 2020 or 2021.