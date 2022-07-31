History buffs in Muscatine, the city needs your help!

The Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission has two openings on its board and is taking applications from residents to join in its efforts to preserve the city’s rich history. All candidates will be considered equally, based on their qualifications to serve on the commission.

The Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The commission protects the city’s historical, aesthetic and cultural heritage by protecting sites and districts of historical and cultural significance. Members serve five-year terms with a maximum of two full terms.

Anyone who wants to apply for one of the openings can fill out an application by clicking here and return it to:

Boards & Commissions, Muscatine City Hall

215 Sycamore Street

Muscatine, IA, 52761

Applications must be returned by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A Nominating Committee meeting will be scheduled to select the nominees for presentation to City Council.

The Nominating Committee reviews all applications to ensure applicants meet the qualifications to serve on a specific board or commission, confirm there are no potential conflicts of interests, and guarantee that each board or commission has a gender balance as prescribed by Iowa Code. Those that meet the requirements are submitted to the full Council for approval. The nominating committee includes the mayor, two Council representatives, and the city administrator or a representative from the city staff.

The City of Muscatine welcomes all residents to submit their names and resumes for a specific board or commission or a general submission for any board or commission. Most boards or commissions require knowledge of the subject matter and the responsibilities of the specific board or commission.

Details on the various Boards, Commissions, and Committees of the City of Muscatine are available by clicking here.