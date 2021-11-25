Historic Preservation Commission seeks board members

The Historic Preservation Commission seeks two residents of the City of Muscatine to serve on its board and help safeguard Muscatine’s history.

All candidates will be considered equally based on their qualifications to serve on the commission, a news release says.

The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The commission safeguards the city’s historic, aesthetic, and cultural heritage by preserving sites and districts of history and cultural significance. Members serve five-year terms with a maximum of two full terms.

Those interested are asked to fill out an application and return the form to Boards & Commissions, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, IA, 52761, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. A nominating committee meeting will be scheduled to select the nominees for presentation to the council.

The city has 12 boards and commissions that support and advise different departments and different aspects of life within Muscatine. Applications for the board/committee/commission are here. For the Tourism and Hospitality Committee city representative application, click here.

How can I apply to volunteer my time?

Those interested in becoming a member of a board or commission can complete an application and either email the form to the administrative secretary or mail the form to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761. The City keeps applications on file in case vacancies occur.

All applications are reviewed by the nominating committee to ensure applicants meet the qualifications to serve on a specific board or commission, to ensure there is no potential conflicts of interests, and to ensure that each board or commission has a gender balance as prescribed by Iowa Code. Those who meet the requirements are submitted to the full council for approval. The nominating committee includes the mayor, two council representatives, and the city administrator or a representative from city staff.