After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market.

The home on Marquette Street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.

We spoke with the current owners of the home, Kraig and Nancy Klemme, and they mentioned that they placed the castle-styled home on sale late last week. They have enjoyed their time there, and will miss all of their family memories in the home. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” Nancy Klemme said.

“For me, it’s sad. I love this house. I love the neighborhood, location, size of it,” Kraig Klemme said. “We’ve raised our kids here for 27 years and had a lot of Christmases and a lot of birthdays and a lot of good times here.”

The couple mentioned that people in the past have questioned them about the home, due to its past.

“People are like are there any ghosts I’m like no there’s no ghosts here I promise, it’s just a beautiful home,” Nancy Klemme said.

The Klemmes said that they are ready for a change and are currently preparing for a new beginning.

“Our next chapter is that I have horses and we found some acreage out in Eldridge,” Nancy Klemme said. “We bought the Carmelite Monastery, which is a 20-thousand foot church. And we’re renovating it to be our new home, and I will be able to bring my horses out there.”

The family is looking to transition by the end of the year and hopes to sell the home to a family that will have the same memorable experiences they had.

For more details about the home, feel free to contact home owners Kraig and Nancy Klemme via Facebook or at (563) 529-5127.

