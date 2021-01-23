Historic sites in, near Quad Cities area will soon reopen to the public

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced select state historic sites will reopen to the public effective Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Of those, nine are in the Local 4 News viewing area:

Henry County

Jo Daviess County

Knox County

Rock Island County

Whiteside County

All sites open to the public will return to staffing levels prior to their closure.

Historic sites will continue to follow these Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines regarding tier mitigations released by the Office of the Governor on Friday, Jan. 15:

Guided interpretive tour groups will be limited to 10 people or less, will be socially distanced and will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Total site capacity will be limited to 50 people or no more than 25% occupancy in public facing areas, will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.

Concession operations will be open and following all respective tier restrictions.

Guests who plan to visit any historic site open to the public should call the site prior to arriving, as some sites will operate with reservations only.

