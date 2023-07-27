The State of Iowa announced historic tax credits awarded to Davenport property owner Andrew Wold will be rescinded.

Wold owned the six-story The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, which partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people. According to the ‘Cedar Rapids Gazette,’ the Iowa Economic Development Authority issued a “notice of default” on nearly $900,000 in historic tax credits. The money was intended to fund renovations at a different apartment building owned by Wold.

(Clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, residents of The Davenport, died as a result of the partial building collapse. (City of Davenport)

The notice cited ongoing legal action against Wold stemming from the building collapse.