Historical guns owned by Napoleon, Brigham Young, others expected to bring millions at QC auction

This December, collectors will bid on historical art pieces during Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Firearms Event Dec. 3-5.

Among the highlights, according to a press release from Rock Island Auction Company, will be:

Napoleon Garniture Pre-auction estimated price: $1.5M – $3.5M

King Louis XIII pistol Pre-auction estimated price: $120,000 – $250,000

Colt Single Action Army Revolver of Major General Emory Upton Pre-auction estimated price: $250,000 – $450,000

Solid Silver Winchester 1866 Pre-auction estimated price: $400,000 – $650,000

Rifle Belonging to Mormon Leader Brigham Young Pre-auction estimated price: $75,000 – $150,000

Colt Detective Special Pre-auction estimated price: $50,000 – $75,000

Rifle of British-American Adventurer Sir Henry Morton Stanley Pre-auction estimated price: $40,000 – $65,000



Event and Bidding Details

Rock Island Auction Company will host a preview day on the preceding Thursday and the items will be sold Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Preview and auction days are open to the public.

Interested buyers can bid in-person or live from the web page using a virtual platform, RIAC Live. Participants may bid via third-party websites that host the auction.

Absentee bids can be submitted to RIAC via the website, email, fax, phone, or by mailing in an absentee bid form. Bidders must be registered to bid prior to the auction.

