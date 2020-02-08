History comes to life at local school’s talking wax museum

Sixth grade students at Eugene Field School in Rock Island spent the morning dressed up as different historical people and inventions.

It’s part of their Talking Wax Museum, a tradition that’s been going on for nine years.

The students start preparing for the day right after winter break. They choose an invention, write a speech and work with a parent or supervisor to create their costume.

It’s a tradition that students say was worth all their hard work.

“It was like pretty fun, some parts were like challenging, but mostly it was fun,” said Jackson St. Amand, who was a helicopter.”

“I think a lot of hard work went in to all of them and I think everyone is doing their best and trying their hardest,” said Abigail Stewart, who was an ice cream truck.

Younger students walked around the wax museum and pushed a button to hear the different speeches.