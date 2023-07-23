Volunteer millers will host “The History of Groningen” at 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Fulton’s Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill, a news release says.

Fulton has a rich, Dutch heritage. The windmill area and the annual Dutch festival are proof of those roots, the release says. Many of those settling in Fulton having Groningen roots. Program presenter Johan van Dijk, a miller and miller trainer, was raised in Warffum, Groningen, and currently lives in Groningen.

Johan van Dijk (contributed photo)

Johan van Dijk has been a windmill enthusiast since his earliest memories. At age 12, he began helping at the windmill in Pieterburen, Groningen, The Netherlands, with miller and trainer Derk Jan Tinga. At age 16, van Dijk started his formal education as a volunteer miller and received his miller’s degree at 18.

He has worked at several windmills, and currently he mostly works at the windmill Hollands Welvaart in Mensingeweer, Groningen. Van Dijk started being a trainer at this windmill in 2022. In the same year, he became chairman of the provincial board of the Gilde van Molenaars (Guild of Millers) in Groningen. He previously visited Fulton in 2005 and 2016.

Van Dijk received his formal education at the University of Groningen and ended his studies in 2011 with a master’s degree in modern cultural history. Ever since graduation, he has worked as freelance researcher, writer, city guide, documentary maker, presenter and advisor, with a main focus on cultural heritage in the northern part of The Netherlands.

“The History of Groningen” will focus on the City of Groningen and its unique position in The Netherlands, both geographic and historic. Starting as the most northern village of what was later to be called the province of Drenthe, it developed its own identity and province and became the fifth largest city in The Netherlands. Van Dijk will take the audience on a digital tour through downtown Groningen telling about highlights like the famous Martinitower, the new building Forum, and the railway station that has been voted as the most beautiful in the Netherlands.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, visit here or call 563-249-6115.