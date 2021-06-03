1 dead in hit-and-run crash on Kimberly Road

UPDATE: One man was killed in this hit-and-run crash.

Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency personnel are at a hit and run accident on East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Westbound lanes of Kimberly Road are currently blocked at East 36th Street as authorities investigate the incident. The eastbound lanes are still open, but traffic is moving slow in the area of the accident.