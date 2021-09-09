HNI opening manufacturing facility in Mexico

HNI Corporation announced Thursday it is opening a new office furniture manufacturing plant in Saltillo, Mexico.

“The facility will provide additional capacity to meet HNI’s growing customer demand for office seating. Contingent upon regulatory approvals, the new 160,000 square foot facility is expected to employ an additional 250 workers and will begin production in the first quarter of 2022,” a news release from HNI said.

HNI, who will partner with American Industries to help establish the Mexican operation, also said it plans to continue increasing staffing levels at its other primary manufacturing locations in North America.

“This is an important investment for HNI,” said Kevin Hoban, Vice President of Manufacturing for HNI. “The additional equipment, labor force, and supply chain capacity we are creating in Saltillo will help us respond to strengthening demand. We are pleased to be working with the Coahuila government and American Industries and appreciate their support of this important project.”

HNI is based in Muscatine.