Two years ago, more than 100 volunteers from HNI Corporation participated in the Arbor Day 2021 Project (April 30, 2021) that resulted in 500 trees finding new homes throughout the public parks system in Muscatine, a news release says.

That effort will be repeated on Friday, Sept. 8, when another group of HNI Corporation volunteers will help the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department plant 20 trees.

The trees are part of a $4,000 grant received from the Alliant Energy Community Tree Program and the One Million Trees initiative.

HELP BEAUTIFY MUSCATINE

The City of Muscatine has received the Tree City USA designation for 31 years recognizing the City’s efforts in the area of sound urban forestry management. The Parks and Recreation Department works diligently to manage street trees in public rights-of-way, care for trees in city parks, and to diversify the urban canopy, the release says.

Residents of Muscatine have the opportunity to assist with these efforts by complying with the ordinances found in the Weeds and Vegetation Management chapter of the City Code of Muscatine (Title 16, Chapter 8).

Street trees consist of trees within the public right-of-way. The maintenance of these trees is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner including trimming at heights of 10 feet above sidewalks and 14 above streets. A nuisance may be issued for trees that are not in compliance.

If a citizen wishes to plant a new tree or remove an existing street tree, a permit must be obtained from the Parks and Recreation Department office. While street tree permits are free to obtain, costs associated with planting new street trees or the removal of healthy street trees are the responsibility of the adjacent property owner.

New street trees must be a species found on the Right-of-Way Tree Planting List.

Any street tree that is diseased, dead, or otherwise poses an immediate threat to the public health and welfare shall be the responsibility of the city. If a citizen would like to request the Parks and Recreation Department to evaluate a street tree adjacent to their property, a Street Tree Request Form may be submitted on the city website.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.