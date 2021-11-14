‘Holiday Drama’ burlesque show makes a scene for a good cause

The Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque troupe will perform its all-new ‘Holiday Drama’ show 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. (Photo courtesy of The Speakeasy)

Bottoms Up Burlesque invites the community to join them for some “Holiday Drama.”

Doors open 7 p.m., with the all-new show debuting 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The longest-running burlesque troupe in the Quad Cities, Bottoms Up is said to “always provide a wonderful night of adult entertainment” for people 18 and older — including laughs.

“Bottoms Up Burlesque will get you into the holiday spirit early this season!” said the event venue in a news release. “The lovely ladies and debonair dudes of Bottoms Up are teaming up with several local stand-up comedians to bring you all new burlesque performances from some of your favorite performers with stand-up comedy from some of the area’s most talented comedians!”

The festive event is not just a burlesque and comedy show wrapped up in one night — it’s also the troupe’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.

Everyone attending is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

Discounts will be given to those who bring toys:

$10 in advance with a toy

$12 the day of the show with a toy

Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 the day of the show without a toy donation.

Only one performance of “Holiday Drama” is scheduled, and those interested in attending are encouraged to make reservations early, as seats are expected to sell out fast.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Circa ’21 ticket office at 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

“This is always a very special show for all of us involved. Over the last 10 years, the community has always been so generous with their giving,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development for The Speakeasy. “We’ve filled up trucks and cars with toys year after year. It’s always such a great feeling to take all those toys to the Marines — knowing they are going to give local children a better Christmas.”

Not able to attend the event? Bottoms Up has two more themed burlesque shows coming up next month:

Friday, Dec. 17 – Manscape Burlesque in “Gods and Monsters”

Friday, Dec. 31 – “New Year’s Eve” – Best of Bottom’s Up Burlesque

More information about these events is here.