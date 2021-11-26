Holiday family fun at Andover Christmas Walk

Bring out the whole elf crew for family fun at the Andover Christmas Walk December 4!

The Andover Christmas Walk kicks off with the Orion High School Choir at 4:30 p.m. at the Andover Lake Park Gazebo for a sing-along and tree lighting ceremony, then catch the soup supper from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Andover Village Hall. Enjoy Christmas goodies, craft-making, face painting for kids, Christmas card-making, silent auction featuring a variety of Christmas items, vendor booths and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Meet Santa at the Andover Christmas Walk December 4

Take a holiday stroll through the park to see the lighted Christmas displays and check out free tractor-pulled wagon rides from 5:30-7:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Then drive around town to see the beautiful holiday decorations.

The Andover Christmas Walk is Saturday, December 4, beginning at 4:30 pm at the Andover Lake Park Gazebo. For more information, click here.