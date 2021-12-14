Holiday fun and free photos with Santa for furry friends (and kids) at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue open house

You better watch out,

You better not cry,

You better not pout,

I’m telling you why,

Santa Claus is coming to King’s Harvest!

Join the fun at King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter holiday open house from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday! From 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., you can get free photos of your pets and family with Santa, a volunteer event by Girl Scout Troop 3034 in Walcott. All donations for photos and holiday-themed pet bandanas benefit King’s Harvest Pet Rescue. For more information on Santa’s visit, click here.

Looking to welcome a furry friend into a forever home? Don’t forget to drop by Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for King’s Harvest’s holiday sale! You can adopt a dog for 1/2 off the regular charge, and all adult cats are only $25 to adopt. King’s Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

The mission of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter is to serve the community by taking in homeless and surrendered pets and finding them loving, forever homes through a comprehensive adoption process. King’s Harvest strives to address the issue of overpopulation by providing a spay and neuter program for low income families. They also offer assistance with their pet food pantry and temporary pet placement for the homeless that reside in the shelter. The public, staff members and volunteers are all viewed as partners in improving animal welfare in the community. For more information, click here.