Holiday gas prices hit record high for first time in nearly a decade

Drivers hitting the road this Thanksgiving were greeted by the highest prices at the pump in nearly a decade.

Gas prices have been steadily going up for the past few months and leveled off just last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon across the country, according to the American Automobile Association.

This is the highest price on the Monday before Thanksgiving since 2012.

GasBuddy.com, analyst Patrick De Haan says, despite the rising costs, people are still traveling for the

“We’re starting to see Americans take to the road for Thanksgiving in light of the highest gas prices we’ve seen for a Thanksgiving holiday since 2012,” said De Haan in a news report the day before Thanksgiving. “Americans spending $600 million more on gasoline every day compared to last Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t seem to be slowing anyone down.”

More than 48 million people were expected to travel by road for Thanksgiving this year — 8% higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

With gas prices more than $1.00 higher locally than what we paid a year ago, when can we expect some relief?

The Biden Administration announced earlier last week that it was releasing some of the nation’s strategic oil reserves to help drive prices down a bit.

De Haan explains what that will mean for drivers over the next few weeks.

“This isn’t going to be a case where you wake up, and suddenly, the price is 25 cents less,” said De Haan. “This is going to be the case where prices may come down a penny or two today, tomorrow, throughout the course of the next one to two weeks, but this is not a surprise to the energy market. We knew that this was forthcoming a couple of weeks ago, and that’s why we can expect to see the relief relatively quickly because this was maybe Washington D.C.’s worst kept secret.”

Locally, on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, people are paying an average of $3.22 a gallon.

On the Iowa side, the average price of gas is $3.02.